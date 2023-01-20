Active Covid cases in country dip to 1,946

Active Covid cases in country dip to 1,946

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,81,650)

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 20 2023, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 12:21 ist

India logged 145 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases dipped to 1,946, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,81,650).

The death toll stands at 5,30,728, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.08 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 16 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,48,976 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.22 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 last year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Coronavirus
Covid-19

What's Brewing

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

Man lost at sea says he survived on ketchup for 24 days

Man lost at sea says he survived on ketchup for 24 days

Sustainable influencers take on fast fashion

Sustainable influencers take on fast fashion

 