Active Covid cases in country dip to 6,591

The death toll has increased to 5,31,849 with six deaths which includes three fatalities reconciled by Kerala

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 24 2023, 13:21 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 13:21 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

India has recorded 552 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have decreased to 6,591 from 7,104, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,849 with six deaths which includes three fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,87,891).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,49,451 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

