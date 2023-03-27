Active Covid cases in India above 10,000 after 134 days

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 27 2023, 11:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2023, 11:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India has logged 1,805 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have surpassed the 10,000-mark after 134 days, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.19 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.39 per cent.

The active cases have increased to 10,300, the data updated at 8 am stated. On Sunday, the health ministry had put the count of active cases at 9,433.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,837 with six deaths, one each reported by Chandigarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in a span of 24 hours, and two reconciled by Kerala.

Read | 38 school girls test Covid positive in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

The total tally of Covid cases is 4.47 crore (4,47,05,952), the data stated.

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,64,815, the data stated. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive.

India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Union Health Ministry

