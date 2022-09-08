Active Covid cases in India decline to 50,342

The death toll has climbed to  5,28,090 with 33 fatalities, including 14 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 08 2022, 10:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 10:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS File Photo

India saw a single day rise of 6,395 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,44,78,636, while the active cases declined to 50,342, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The  active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.70 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 252 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.96 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.88 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,39,00,204, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry,  214.27 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

The 19 new fatalities include five from Maharashtra and two each from Delhi, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal among others.

