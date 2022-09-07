Active Covid cases in India decline to 50,594

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 07 2022, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 11:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

India saw a single day rise of 5,379 coronavirus infections, taking the tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,44,72,241, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Active Covid cases have declined to 50,594, while the death toll has climbed to 5,28,057 with 27 fatalities, including 11 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprises 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.70 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 1,742 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also Read | New smartphone app may accurately detect Covid-19 in people's voices

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.67 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,38,93,590, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 213.91 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

The 16 new fatalities include two each from Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and West Bengal among others.

