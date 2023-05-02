Active Covid cases in India decrease to 44,175

Active Covid cases in India decrease to 44,175

The death toll has increased to 5,31,564 with 17 deaths

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 02 2023, 11:27 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 11:27 ist
The active cases now comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections. Credit: DH File Photo

India has logged 3,325 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 44,175 from 47,246, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,564 with 17 deaths, which includes seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,52,996).

Also Read | US to end Covid-19 vaccination requirements on May 11

The active cases now comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,77,257 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India
India News
health

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Because it's there': The enduring appeal of Everest

'Because it's there': The enduring appeal of Everest

Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

Alia makes impressive Met Gala debut in white dress

Alia makes impressive Met Gala debut in white dress

Serena announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

Serena announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

When AI chatbots hallucinate

When AI chatbots hallucinate

Women's bodies precious, better when covered: Salman

Women's bodies precious, better when covered: Salman

Why are Hollywood writers threatening to strike?

Why are Hollywood writers threatening to strike?

Aryan Khan trolled over Dyavol X merchandise prices

Aryan Khan trolled over Dyavol X merchandise prices

Charles settles into life as monarch, after long wait

Charles settles into life as monarch, after long wait

 