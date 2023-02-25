Active Covid cases in India rise to 2,090

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,85,799)

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 25 2023, 10:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 10:40 ist
A healthworker collects swab sample from a resident for COVID-19 test, in Gurugram. Credit: PTI Photo

 India reported 180 new cases of coronavirus infections while the active caseload increased to 2,090, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,764, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,85,799).

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the Union Health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated surged to 4.41 crore (4,41,52,945) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry website, 220.63 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

