Active Covid cases in India rise to 2,090

India reported 180 new cases of coronavirus infections while the active caseload increased to 2,090, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
The death toll stands at 5,30,764, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,85,799).
Also Read — India saved over 3.4 million lives by undertaking nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign: Report
The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the Union Health ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated surged to 4.41 crore (4,41,52,945) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry website, 220.63 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
A look at top contenders at the Berlinale
US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head
First blizzard in a generation pounds California
In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers
The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage
Whackyverse | Faux pas
Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies
End this war, Mr Putin
DH Toon | Disposable heroes
Why the blue tick doesn’t stick