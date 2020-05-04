Activist asks SC to direct all migrants go back to native places

Activist asks SC to direct all migrants go back home

  • May 04 2020, 21:37 ist
A view of the SC (PTI)

A prominent activist on Monday asked the Supreme Court to direct the Centre that all migrants should be allowed to travel back to their native hometowns and villages, instead of just stranded ones.

On May 3, 2020, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has shockingly, given a very narrow definition of "stranded migrants" by including only those who had moved from their native places just before the lockdown period but could not return to their native places on account of restrictions placed on movement of persons and vehicles as part of lockdown measures.

"A very large number of migrants, including labourers, street vendors, maids, factory workers etc, stay in their cities of migration for months and thus, such a narrow definition would exclude millions who have lost all income and savings and wish to go back," an affidavit filed by Jagdeep Chhokar said.

 

Chhokar, along with advocate Gaurav Jain, has a PIL contending forcing the migrant workers to stay away from their families and living in unpredictable and arduous conditions, calling it unreasonable restriction upon their rights of free movement.

On April 27, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to tell within a week if there is any proposal to allow inter-state movement of migrant workers, stranded in several states due to the countrywide lockdown imposed since March 25.

In an affidavit, the petitioner also submitted that railways and the states should not be charging the migrant workers for the train and bus travel being arranged for them. 

He alleged that migrants were being required to pay around Rs 800 as train fares, which was exorbitant and highly unjustified. These workers have been stranded for no fault of their own, with zero earnings and no financial support, he said.

"All the migrant workers who wish to go back to their native hometowns and villages should be allowed to go back after screening as a matter of right and no migrant desirous of travelling back to his or her home should be left behind," he said.

