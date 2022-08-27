Activist Licypriya attempts record with plastic bottles

Activist Licypriya Kangujam attempts largest plastic bottle sentence to highlight climate change

The plastic bottles used to make the sentence by Licypriya were collected through her 'Plastic Money Shop'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 27 2022, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2022, 17:28 ist
In 9.02 minutes, Licypriya arranged the plastic bottles into lines and wrote "Save our Planet and our Future" at Ryan International School in Noida Extension. Credit: Twitter/ @LicypriyaK

Licypriya Kangujam, a 10-year-old climate activist, is hoping to get her name registered in the Guinness World Records after spelling out a sentence -- Save our Planet and our Future -- with 6,056 plastic bottles.

While the Guinness World Records is yet to verify the event, the current record of making a sentence with plastic bottles has been done with 3,325 bottles by St Edward Prep School in Berkshire, United Kingdom, in February 2022.

In 9.02 minutes, Licypriya arranged the plastic bottles into lines and wrote "Save our Planet and our Future" at Ryan International School in Noida Extension.

Also Read — Satellites show high methane emissions from Indian landfills

The plastic bottles used to make the sentence by Licypriya were collected through her 'Plastic Money Shop', an initiative where she offered free rice, saplings and school stationery items in exchange of 1 kg of single-used plastic waste. 

"Guinness World record attempt is just an initiative with the support of the school to send a strong message on the global plastic pollution crisis. It's not about just breaking a world record, we're fighting one of the biggest problems of our time -- the climate change and the plastic pollution crisis,” she said.

India alone produces about 3.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually. The plastic pollution adversely affects our ecosystems and is also linked to air pollution, the child environmental activist said. 

She also stressed that plastic consumption must be reduced at home.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Climate Change
India News
Guinness World Records
Delhi
environment
environment news
Licypriya Kangujam

What's Brewing

How an Indian became UAE's most important photographer

How an Indian became UAE's most important photographer

'Gaata Rahe Mera Dil...': Best 'manzil' for your audio

'Gaata Rahe Mera Dil...': Best 'manzil' for your audio

Aditya Chopra's musical to open at San Diego on Sept 14

Aditya Chopra's musical to open at San Diego on Sept 14

Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League Meet title

Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League Meet title

Dogs can get dementia; here's how you can help them

Dogs can get dementia; here's how you can help them

'Tamil Rockerz' review: Better research needed

'Tamil Rockerz' review: Better research needed

Interesting insights into the behaviour of cats

Interesting insights into the behaviour of cats

Over 10,000 chickens perish in heavy rain in Karnataka

Over 10,000 chickens perish in heavy rain in Karnataka

Satellites show high methane emissions from landfills

Satellites show high methane emissions from landfills

 