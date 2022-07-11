Actor, director 'sorry' of hurting parents' emotions

Actor and filmmaker tender apology for hurting parents of differently-abled

The Kerala State Commission for Persons with Disabilities had even sent a notice to the filmmaker and its producers

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 11 2022, 07:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2022, 07:07 ist

A leading actor and Malayalam filmmaker have tendered an apology for dialogue in their new movie that hurt the sentiments of parents of differently-abled children.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and director of the recently released film 'Kaduva' (Tiger) tendered the apology. A dialogue by Prithviraj's character Kuriachan that a child suffers from disability owing to the wrongful acts of parents had triggered much resentment.

"Sorry. It was a mistake. We acknowledge and accept it,' Prithviraj said in a social media post by forwarding an apology note posted by Kailas.

Kailas said that the dialogue was meant only with the intention of conveying the cruelty of a character in the film and it was not at all intended to hurt the feelings of parents of differently-abled children. He also said that it was a slip that they failed to notice the dialogue during the making of the film. He tendered an unconditional apology for the pain caused to many parents.

The Kerala State Commission for Persons with Disabilities had even sent a notice to the filmmaker and its producers on the basis of a petition filed by a forum of parents of differently-abled children.

