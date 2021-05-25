Actor Deep Sidhu booked for violating Covid norms in Punjab

In yet another tryst with authorities, the Punjab Police on Tuesday booked actor Deep Sidhu for violating Covid-19 guidelines in Faridkot district.
An FIR has been registered under Sections 188, 269 of IPC & Epidemic Diseases Act against him for addressing a gathering in Jaitu and Matta village without mask, the police told ANI.
Sidhu was arrested by Delhi police in February and April in relation to the violence during the farmers' tractor march against the central government's new farm laws on Republic Day.
Punjab | Police booked actor Deep Sidhu for violating #COVID guidelines in Faridkot district.
An FIR registered under Sections 188, 269 of IPC & Epidemic Diseases Act against Deep Sidhu. He addressed a gathering in Jaitu & Matta village without wearing a mask, says Police. pic.twitter.com/Dfjx3YTW43
— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021
