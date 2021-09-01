Actres booked over video on Nehru-Gandhi family

Actor Payal Rohatgi booked for creating defamatory video on Nehru-Gandhi family

The actor allegedly created a defamatory video about Mahatma Gandhi, and former PMs Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Sep 01 2021, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 16:19 ist
Payal Rohatgi (R) and Sangram Singh (L). Credit: DH File Photo

The cyber police in Maharashtra's Pune city have registered a case against Bollywood actor Payal Rohatgi for allegedly creating a defamatory video on the Nehru-Gandhi family and circulating it on social media, an official said on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by a local Congress leader, the cyber police on Tuesday registered a case under sections 153 (promoting enmity between two groups), 500 (punishment for defamation), 505 (2) (statements conducting public mischief) of the IPC, the official said.

As per the complaint, the actor along with an unidentified person allegedly created a defamatory video about Mahatma Gandhi, former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and other members of the Gandhi family and circulated it on social media.

Taking note of the video, Congress leader Sangita Tiwari and office-bearers of the party’s Pune city unit approached the police demanding that an offence be registered against Rohatgi, the official added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Payal Rohatgi
bollywood
defamation case

Related videos

What's Brewing

Launching into space? Insurers baulk at new coverage

Launching into space? Insurers baulk at new coverage

Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Delhi: See pics

Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Delhi: See pics

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna added to Test squad

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna added to Test squad

Why euphoria around Q1 GDP is misplaced

Why euphoria around Q1 GDP is misplaced

Air pollution in India may cut 9 years of your life

Air pollution in India may cut 9 years of your life

Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam

Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam

 