Actor Tunisha Sharma found dead on TV serial set

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 24 2022, 19:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2022, 20:14 ist
The Waliv police are investigating the matter - and the cause of the death is being ascertained. Credit: Instagram/@_tunisha.sharma

A  20-year-old actor Tunisha Sharma was found hanging on the set of a TV serial in Vasai in the Palghar district near Mumbai on Saturday. 

She was found in her make-up room in Naigaon area of Vasai tehsil. 

The Waliv police are investigating the matter - and the cause of the death is being ascertained. 

As a child artist, she had appeared in TV shows like  Bharat Ka Veer PutraMaharana Pratap and later starred in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

She has also been part of films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3.

