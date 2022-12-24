Actor Tunisha Sharma found dead on TV serial set

A 20-year-old actor Tunisha Sharma was found hanging on the set of a TV serial in Vasai in the Palghar district near Mumbai on Saturday.
She was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead on admission.
She was found in her make-up room in Naigaon area of Vasai tehsil.
The Waliv police are investigating the matter - and the cause of the death is being ascertained.
As a child artist, she had appeared in TV shows like Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and later starred in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.
She has also been part of films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3.
