Actor Vikram Gokhale 'critical, on life support', says daughter, refuting rumours of death

Gokhale has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Agneepath'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 23 2022, 23:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 09:13 ist
Indian actor Vikram Gokhale. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Veteran TV and film actor Vikram Gokhale's daughter on Thursday dismissed rumours of his passing away.

"Vikram Gokhale is still critical and on life support, he has not passed away yet. Keep praying for him," ANI quoted her as saying.

Gokhale had been admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Pune after his health deteriorated earlier on Wednesday. His condition was critical.

The 82-year-old actor was undergoing treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital for the last few days.

Gokhale has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Agneepath and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. His latest Marathi film Godavari is currently running in theatres. 

