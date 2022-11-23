Actor Vikram Gokhale passes away at 82

Actor Vikram Gokhale passes away at 82

Gokhale has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Agneepath'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 23 2022, 23:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 23:52 ist
Indian actor Vikram Gokhale. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Veteran TV and film actor Vikram Gokhale passed away at the age of 82 late Wednesday.

Gokhale had been admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Pune after his health deteriorated earlier today. His condition was critical.

The 82-year-old actor was undergoing treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital for the last few days.

Gokhale has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Agneepath" and "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" (1999) starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. His latest Marathi film 'Godavari' is currently running in theatres. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

bollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

This Gujarat village doesn't allow political campaigns

This Gujarat village doesn't allow political campaigns

'Bizarre' creatures found in depths of Indian Ocean

'Bizarre' creatures found in depths of Indian Ocean

Communal divides blur at eatery in Muslim graveyard

Communal divides blur at eatery in Muslim graveyard

Remdesivir could reduce Covid mortality if given early

Remdesivir could reduce Covid mortality if given early

Argentina must look past Saudi trauma for shot at glory

Argentina must look past Saudi trauma for shot at glory

 