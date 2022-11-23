Actor Vikram Gokhale passes away at 82

Veteran TV and film actor Vikram Gokhale passed away at the age of 82 late Wednesday.

Gokhale had been admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Pune after his health deteriorated earlier today. His condition was critical.

The 82-year-old actor was undergoing treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital for the last few days.

Gokhale has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Agneepath" and "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" (1999) starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. His latest Marathi film 'Godavari' is currently running in theatres.