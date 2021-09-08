Actress booked for violating customs in Kerala

An actress in Kerala has been caught up in a row over posing for a photograph in a traditional snake boat associated with a temple wearing footwear.

A police case was registered against her on charges of triggering provocation and she was also facing threats and abuse over social media.

Nimisha Bijoy, a Malayalam TV serial actress, courted the controversy after posting the photographs in the snake boats, known in Malayalam as 'Palliyodam', at Aranmula in Pathanamthitta. The snake boats are used for the water procession of the Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple. Hence the actress entering the snake boat wearing footwear and posing for photographs had not gone down well with a section of devotees.

Based on a complaint of the Palliyodam Seva Sangham that manages the snake boat, the police registered a case under IPC section 153 for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot. A statement of the actress would be taken shortly, said the police.

Meanwhile, the actress on Wednesday alleged that even as she removed the pictures from social media and stated that she entered the snake boat wearing footwear due to ignorance about the customs, she was being abused and threatened by many on social media.

Check out the latest DH Videos here: