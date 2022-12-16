Actress Rakul Preet summoned by ED in drug-related case

Actress Rakul Preet summoned by ED in drug-related case

This is in connection with a four-year-old drug trafficking and consumption case

IANS
IANS,
  • Dec 16 2022, 18:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 18:19 ist
Actress Rakul Preet Singh. Credit: AFP Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday summoned, on December 19, actress Rakul Preet Singh in connection with a four-year-old drug trafficking and consumption case.

Her statement was recorded by the ED in this connection last year too.

"The actress has been asked to appear before the investigating agency on December 19. Rakul Preet was questioned by the ED on September 2, 2021. Several Telugu actors were also questioned in the matter," a source said.

The anti-money-laundering agency has been probing this drug trafficking and consumption case for the past four years after a high-end drugs cartel, supplying LSD and MDMA and other narcotics, was busted in 2017 by Telangana's Prohibition and Excise department.

The present case are was lodged by the ED on the basis of that matter after it found that money of that drug cartel was laundered via various channels.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rakul Preet Singh
Enforcement Directorate
India News
Drugs

What's Brewing

India’s generation without a census

India’s generation without a census

Bengaluru sets new records on Swiggy orders

Bengaluru sets new records on Swiggy orders

Water meter stolen? It’s a brand new scam in Bengaluru

Water meter stolen? It’s a brand new scam in Bengaluru

Qatar: Filipino artist captures WC mood through murals

Qatar: Filipino artist captures WC mood through murals

Bengaluru's annual cake show to have 28 edible delights

Bengaluru's annual cake show to have 28 edible delights

 