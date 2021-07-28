Acts of vandalism by MLAs inside House not protected from criminal proceedings: SC 

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared that parliamentary privileges can't be extended to members for acts of vandalism and destruction of properties inside the House.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah dismissed a petition filed by the Kerala government seeking a direction to withdraw cases against prominent CPI(M) leaders for alleged vandalism in the Kerala state Assembly in 2015.

"There is no immunity or privilege that protects legislators from criminal law," the bench said, pronouncing the judgement.

The court said it is a misconception that elected representatives stood on unequal footings or above the general law.

"Vandalism and destruction inside the house is not essential for exercising legislative function. It does not serve public function or come under freedom of speech," the bench said.

The privileges and immunity are not a mark of status which makes them stand on an unequal footing, the Supreme Court said in its judgement.

The top court said the withdrawal of cases against the accused persons will be against public justice and policy.

The current ruling party in the State was in opposition at the time of the incident.

The top court said that the trial court was correct in rejecting the application to withdraw the FIR.

The Kerala government, in its plea, cited privileges and immunity to MLAs and urged the top court to drop cases against the Left leaders.

The Kerala High Court, in an order passed on March 12, had refused to give its nod saying that the elected representatives are expected to uphold the prestige of the House or face consequences.

The MLAs had vandalised Speaker's dais, uprooted his chair, pulled out mic, computer etc.