Adani Enterprises face CBI probe in six lakh tonne coal deal

CBI has registered a case against Adani Enterprises accusing it of procuring a deal in 2010 to supply six lakh tonnes of imported coal to Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) despite being ineligible and using a proxy company to garner the contract.

Three former top officials of National Cooperative Consumer Federations -- then Chairman Virender Singh, then Managing Director G P Gupta and then Senior Advisor S C Singhal -- were also named in the FIR registered on Wednesday for giving "undue favour" to Adani Enterprises in awarding the tender despite its disqualification on account of not submitting the margin.

The FIR said the representative of Adani Enterprises was informed about the "imminent rejection" of their tender on the ground that it had not submitted the margin when the tenders were opened and later awarded the contract along with another eligible bidder Maheshwari Brothers Coal Ltd (MBCL) after securing a letter that they agree to pay minimum service margin at 2.25% as quoted by the MBCL.