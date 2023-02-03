Adani issue disrupts Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceedings again, to resume on February 6

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for a second day, on Friday, amid Opposition protests over the Adani issue. The Houses will resume again on Monday, February 6.
The Opposition has been seeking a probe into the businesses of embattled industrialist Gautam Adani whose company shares have tanked since the Hindenburg Research group's report raised concerns over tax havens and debts. While Adani went on to acquire Israel's Haifa Port after that, back home he called off a fully subscribed FPO and promised to return money to the investors.
Read | Adani's FPO makes history for wrong reasons
While the Rajya Sabha was adjourned amid Opposition protests calling for a probe into Adani's business dealings, the Lok Sabha saw similar scenes with Speaker Om Birla appealing to all to cease protests and participate in discussions.
The House was first adjourned till 2 pm amid unrelenting sloganeering but when they resumed, Opposition members continued with their demands.
Amid sloganeering, Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the Chair, allowed the laying of parliamentary papers. He also appealed to Opposition members to return to their seats and allow discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address to a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.
However, as protests continued, proceedings were adjourned for the day.
