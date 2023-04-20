Adani tried to 'get to me' via 'wheeler dealers': Mahua

Adani tried to 'get to me', few others through his 'wheeler dealers': Mahua Moitra

No politician should engage with Adani till government takes on charges levelled against him, she said

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra. Credit: PTI File Photo

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has alleged that industrialist Gautam Adani tried to "get to me" and some other people through his "wheeler dealers" and criticised NCP leader Sharad Pawar for meeting the Gujarat-based businessman.

No politician should engage with Adani till government takes on charges levelled against him, she said.

Without taking Pawar's name, Moitra said she hoped the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar puts the country first and not his old relationships.

"Adani tried utmost to get to me & few others through his friends/ wheeler dealers. He couldn't even find the door, let alone get past it. I have nothing to discuss on 1:1 basis with Adani. I firmly believe till govt takes action no politician should engage with this man," she said in a tweet. 

Moitra, who has been one of the the harshest critics of the Adani group, also tweaked a Hindi idiom to sharpen her attack -- "Adani hamaam mein to saare hi nange hai", which roughly means everyone being in the same boat as far as Adani is concerned.

"I have no fear in taking on Great Marathas. Can only hope they have good sense to put country before old relationships.

"And no, my tweet is not anti-opposition unity. Rather it is pro-public interest," she said.

Industrialist Gautam Adani met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Thursday morning at the politician's residence, Silver Oak, in South Mumbai.

