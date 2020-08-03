Poonawala responds to Mahindra’s call for Covid vaccine

Adar Poonawala responds to Anand Mahindra’s call for a “Big V” vaccine

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 03 2020, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 22:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters/file

When Bollywood actor Amitabh Bacchan tested negative for Covid-19 and was discharged, several well-wishers congratulated him on his speedy recovery. Amongst them was Chairman of the Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra.

“Welcome back @SrBachchan As I had said, you possessed an inbuilt vaccine codenamed  the Big V. Now we need @adarpoonawalla to find a way to extract it from you, manufacture it & give us all a dose…,” wrote the businessman on Twitter.

Adar Poonawala, who has been in the news for the progress the Serum Institute vaccine has been making, responded jovially to the comment.

“Haha! good one @anandmahindra, my scientists are working on it! and great to have you back, @SrBachchan,” he replied.

The Serum Institute of India was recently granted permission to conduct phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of a Covid-19 vaccine. 

 

