Poonawalla wants leaders to use learnings from Covid-19

Adar Poonawalla bats for utilising learnings from Covid-19 to strengthen global health systems

Poonawalla said that he hopes that in a 'year or two', vaccines that can block transmission could become available

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 24 2022, 10:48 ist
  • updated: May 24 2022, 11:57 ist
Adar Poonawalla. Credit: Reuters photo

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla at Davos appealed to multilateral organisations and world leaders to come up with a draft about learnings from the Covid-19 pandemic to strengthen health systems globally.

The learnings from the global pandemic would help in addressing inequity in the health systems that are prevalent currently, Poonawalla said.

"This year at Davos,I am appealing to multilateral organisations & world leaders to come together in creating a draft, learning from the lessons of the pandemic for a Global Pandemic Treaty to address inequity & strengthen global health systems," he said in a tweet.

Speaking to NDTV on the sidelines at Davos, Poonawalla said, "We all know what went wrong and what went right in this pandemic and some of the things that went wrong in terms of sharing of raw materials and vaccines, recognising vaccine certificates, global harmonisation of clinical trials and manufacturing, making more vaccines and treatments accessible globally - these are the kind of things I would hope to establish."

Read | Serum Institute plans African plant in global expansion bid

"It may not be enforceable, but at least it offers some kind of framework and commitment like you see for climate change," he said.

Poonawalla also told the publication that he hopes that the next generation of Covid-19 vaccines would "even be able to block transmission".

About his call for the pandemic treaty, he told the publication that he has been working on a draft, and that he will circulate it at Davos in some closed-door sessions with multilateral organisations. "It has to be one of those organisations that take it forward. One individual country can't," Poonawalla said.

On Covid-19 vaccines, Poonawalla said that he hopes that in a "year or two", vaccines that can block transmission could become available.

"Vaccines have prevented hospitalisation and severe disease. But to deal with future mutant variants and to prevent breakthrough infections the real research is on now which does take a bit of time and maybe in a year or two we could see a vaccine that prevents transmission," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Adar Poonawalla
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Davos
Healthcare

What's Brewing

Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list

Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list

The era of borderless data is ending

The era of borderless data is ending

DH Toon | India cements trade pacts, jobless await turn

DH Toon | India cements trade pacts, jobless await turn

Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs

Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs

K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest

K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest

Climate change made India’s heatwave 30x more likely

Climate change made India’s heatwave 30x more likely

At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?

At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?

 