Adar Poonawalla takes Covishield shot, congratulates PM Modi

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawala, who heads the world’s largest vaccine maker, on Saturday, took Covishield as the country launched a coordinated vaccination drive to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Poonawala, who turned 40 a day earlier, also complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful rollout of Covid-19 vaccination drive.

“I wish India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi great success in launching the world’s largest Covid vaccination roll-out. It brings me great pride that Covishield is part of this historic effort and to endorse its safety and efficacy, I join our health workers in taking the vaccine myself," he said.

Poonawala also shared a video of him taking the vaccine.

I wish India & Sri @narendramodi ji great success in launching the world’s largest COVID vaccination roll-out. It brings me great pride that #COVISHIELD is part of this historic effort & to endorse it’s safety & efficacy, I join our health workers in taking the vaccine myself. pic.twitter.com/X7sNxjQBN6 — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 16, 2021

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this month approved Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

Meanwhile, around 1.11 crore vaccine doses of Covishield have been sent across India, and the company is likely to provide 5 to 6 crore more doses by February, said SII.

