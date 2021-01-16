Adar Poonawalla takes Covishield shot, congratulates PM

Adar Poonawalla takes Covishield shot, congratulates PM Modi

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 16 2021, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 13:59 ist
Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawala, who heads the world’s largest vaccine maker, on Saturday, took Covishield as the country launched a coordinated vaccination drive to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Poonawala, who turned 40 a day earlier, also complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful rollout of Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Also read — Don't fall prey to rumours, says PM Modi as India takes first shot at Covid-19 recovery

“I wish India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi great success in launching the world’s largest Covid vaccination roll-out. It brings me great pride that Covishield is part of this historic effort and to endorse its safety and efficacy, I join our health workers in taking the vaccine myself," he said.

Follow live updates on the Covid-19 vaccine here

Poonawala also shared a video of him taking the vaccine.

For latest updates on coronavirus vaccine, click here

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this month approved Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

Also Read — Covid-19 vaccination starts in India: 10 things to know

Meanwhile, around 1.11 crore vaccine doses of Covishield have been sent across India, and the company is likely to provide 5 to 6 crore more doses by February, said SII.

Also Read — Here's who shouldn't be taking Covid-19 vaccine

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Adar Poonawalla
Coronavirus
Serum Institute of India
Covishield
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

India begins world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive

India begins world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive

Travel industry pitches in on fighting Covid-19

Travel industry pitches in on fighting Covid-19

In Pics | New Delhi's swanky new railway station

In Pics | New Delhi's swanky new railway station

Tiger's bumper bite at Bannerghatta goes viral

Tiger's bumper bite at Bannerghatta goes viral

Are young actors overthrowing Bollywood’s Top Six?

Are young actors overthrowing Bollywood’s Top Six?

 