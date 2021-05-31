'Additional 30,100 vials of Amphotericin-B allocated to states, UTs'

'30K vials of Amphotericin-B allocated to states, UTs'

1,250 people have been infected by 'black fungus' so far in Karnataka

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 31 2021, 16:46 ist
  • updated: May 31 2021, 16:46 ist
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari with Amphotericin-B Emulsion injections for 'black fungus' treatment, manufactered by Genetek Lifesciences, Wardha. Credit: PTI Photo/via Twitter/@OfficeOfNG

An additional 30,100 vials of Amphotericin-B was allocated to all the states and Union Territories by the Centre on Monday to combat the 'black fungus' infection, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda said.

"Additional 30,100 vials of #Amphotericin-B have been allocated to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions today," the Minister tweeted on Monday.

He said an additional 1,930 vials of Amphotericin-B has been allocated to Karnataka. With this, the state has so far received 12,710 vials.

According to the state health department, 1,250 people have been infected by 'black fungus' so far in Karnataka, of whom 39 have died and 18 have recovered.

The other 1,193 infected people are undergoing treatment, it said in a statement. 

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Black Fungus
Mucormycosis
Covid-19

