ADGP to probe COVID-19 data leak allegation in Kerala

Kerala state police chief Loknath Behera ordered a probe by ADGP (State Crime Records Bureau), Sudhesh Kumar, into the allegations that contact details of COVID patients were leaked out to a Bengaluru firm.

Kerala police official spokesperson said that the ADGP would conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegations that details of patients of Kasargod, Kannur, and Kozhikode districts were leaked out.

The allegation initially came up from Kasargod as some COVID-19 survivors complained that they received calls from a Bengaluru based firm as well as some private hospitals in Kerala suggesting post-COVID-19 medical care for enhancing immunity. Later similar allegations of data leak came up from Kannur and Kozhikode districts also and hence the high-level probe was initiated.

COVID-19 data leak assumed significance in Kerala as the state already witnessed a row over the state government engaging a US-based firm for analysis of data of COVID-19 patients and those on quarantine. The opposition Congress alleged that the state government was compromising the privacy of health data of around two lakh individuals.