ADGP to probe COVID-19 data leak allegation in Kerala

ADGP to probe COVID-19 data leak allegation in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Apr 28 2020, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 22:29 ist

Kerala state police chief Loknath Behera ordered a probe by ADGP (State Crime Records Bureau), Sudhesh Kumar, into the allegations that contact details of COVID patients were leaked out to a Bengaluru firm.

Kerala police official spokesperson said that the ADGP would conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegations that details of patients of Kasargod, Kannur, and Kozhikode districts were leaked out. 

The allegation initially came up from Kasargod as some COVID-19 survivors complained that they received calls from a Bengaluru based firm as well as some private hospitals in Kerala suggesting post-COVID-19 medical care for enhancing immunity. Later similar allegations of data leak came up from Kannur and Kozhikode districts also and hence the high-level probe was initiated.

COVID-19 data leak assumed significance in Kerala as the state already witnessed a row over the state government engaging a US-based firm for analysis of data of COVID-19 patients and those on quarantine. The opposition Congress alleged that the state government was compromising the privacy of health data of around two lakh individuals.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kerala
COVID-19
Coronavirus
data leak

What's Brewing

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

 