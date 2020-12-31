Chowdhury writes to PM on crew stranded off China coast

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to PM Modi on sailors stranded off Chinese coast

  • Dec 31 2020, 11:00 ist
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Credit: PTI

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising concerns over 39 stranded crew members off the Chinese coast

Two cargo vessels with a total of 39 Indians on board have been on anchorage in Chinese waters as they were not allowed to unload their cargo though some other ships have managed to do so.

China on December 25 had said that there is no 'link' between stranded Indian ship crew on its Chinese ports and its strained relations with India and Australia.

Bulk cargo vessel MV Jag Anand is on anchorage near Jingtang port in Hebei province of China since June 13 and it has 23 Indian sailors.

Another vessel, MV Anastasia with 16 Indian nationals as its crew, is on anchorage near Caofeidian port in China since September 20.

