'Adipurush' makers move Supreme Court against High Court order on personal appearance 

The makers of Adipurush, a mythological action film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, have filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court's order directing them to appear in person along with their personal affidavits in PILs filed seeking removal of objectionable dialogues and scenes from the movie.

A counsel mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud for urgent hearing, saying there was grave urgency as producers have been summoned by the High Court.

The court, however, asked the counsel to mention the matter again on Thursday.

On June 28, the High Court had ordered the film director Om Raut, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla and producer Bhushan Kumar to appear in person on July 27.

The High Court had also sought personal affidavit of the Chairman, Board of Film Certification containing all the details and the documents to prove that the guidelines had been followed in its letter and spirit before clearing it for public viewing.

Two PILs were filed, alleging that film Adipurush depicts religious gods and other icons and characters in a disgusting and vulgar manner hurting the sentiments of the public at large.

The High Court had earlier slammed the Censor Board for clearing the movie by asking if this is the way to test the tolerance of Hindus.

A PIL was also filed by Mamta Rani, a practicing advocate, in the Supreme Court, contending that the movie has altered and modified the basic structure of sacred text in their screen adaptation of Valmiki Ramayana.

The plea sought a direction for revoking the certificate by Central Board of Film Certification to the feature film for hurting the sentiments of Hindu community.

It claimed the movie has distorted and destroyed the fundamental values and characters of Lord Ram, Hanuman and other deities