Aditya Thackeray may contest polls

An exciting year awaits Aditya Thackeray, as he turns 29 on Thursday.

Aditya, the son of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and grandson of late Bal Thackeray, has been into active politics for the last five years. He was anointed as "leader" of Shiv Sena a couple of years ago and acts as the president of Yuva Sena, the students' wing of the saffron party.

There is a likelihood of Aditya contesting the September-October Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls. The party leadership is already scouting a constituency for him.

Interestingly, in the last five decades, no one from the Thackeray family has either contested elections or held any position of power. Neither Aditya nor his father Uddhav has spoken anything about contesting polls.

However, Aditya meeting senior leaders and workers of Worli and Mahim constituencies - both Sena strongholds in Mumbai, fuelled speculations.

This was followed by an Instagram post by Yuva Sena general secretary Varun Sardesai: "The time is here, Maharashtra awaits you."

Asked whether he is contesting polls, Aditya said that his father takes a call on such issues and his current focus is to ensure a trouble-free monsoon. The Shiv Sena rules the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In the last five years, Aditya had been accompanying Uddhav for important meetings. He was present in deliberations with BJP president Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis when seat-sharing for Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls was decided.

During the weekend, Aditya will accompany his father Uddhav and mother Rashmi to Ayodhya, along with newly-elected MPs.

He is playing a key role in the revival of Mumbai nightlife and was instrumental in the plastic ban in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region accounts for over 60 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. To ensure that people do not face problems is a major task for the Thackeray family scion.