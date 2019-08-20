Adityanath cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday

The first reshuffle of the Yogi Adityanath ministry in Uttar Pradesh will take place on Wednesday, a Raj Bhavan official said.

The reshuffle and the possible induction of new members are likely to fill the slots that have fallen vacant in the last few months, particularly after some ministers got elected to the Lok Sabha.

This will be the first cabinet reshuffle after Adityanath took charge in the state on March 2017, heading a 47-member ministry.

Three of the 47 ministers -- Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Satyadev Pachauri, and S P Singh Baghel -- were elected to the Lok Sabha in May.

Another minister, O P Rajbhar, who heads the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, was sacked for causing embarrassment to the BJP-led government.

A Raj Bhavan official said the swearing-in will be held at the Gandhi auditorium on the premises at 11 am.

There had been speculation over the reshuffle during the past few days.

A Raj Bhavan official had on Sunday said the event was slated for the next day, only to retract hours later saying "no request" was received from the state government for it.

The chief minister called on Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday, a day after he met BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi, triggering talk of a possible rejig any day.