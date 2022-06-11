Adityanath seems to be presiding over kangaroo court where minorities are bulldozed

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seems to be presiding over a “kangaroo court” where minorities are “bulldozed” on a regular basis, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday.
Her remarks come after the Kanpur Development Authority on Saturday demolished a multi-storey building owned allegedly by a close aide of the main accused of the violent protests in the Uttar Pradesh city last week.
“The UP CM seems to be presiding over a kangaroo court where minorities are bulldozed on a regular basis. Unfortunately, the judiciary watches in silence as homes & lives are wrecked. Will it take international outrage here too for GOI to course correct?” Mehbooba said in a tweet.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
What Centre's new ad guidelines means for endorsers
Explained: India and the Environment Performance Index
Experts warn of dangers of addiction to online gaming
Ukraine pleads for weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol
Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe
'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis
Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan