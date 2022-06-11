'Adityanath seems to be presiding over kangaroo court'

Adityanath seems to be presiding over kangaroo court where minorities are bulldozed

Her remarks come after the Kanpur Development Authority on Saturday demolished a multi-storey building

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 11 2022, 20:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2022, 20:18 ist

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seems to be presiding over a “kangaroo court” where minorities are “bulldozed” on a regular basis, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday.

Her remarks come after the Kanpur Development Authority on Saturday demolished a multi-storey building owned allegedly by a close aide of the main accused of the violent protests in the Uttar Pradesh city last week.

“The UP CM seems to be presiding over a kangaroo court where minorities are bulldozed on a regular basis. Unfortunately, the judiciary watches in silence as homes & lives are wrecked. Will it take international outrage here too for GOI to course correct?” Mehbooba said in a tweet.

