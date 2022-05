Adityanath thanks PM Modi after excise duty cut on petrol, diesel

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel.

In a tweet in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre in the public interest has reduced the excise duty by Rs 8 per litre on petrol, and by Rs 6 per litre on diesel."

"This decision, which is dedicated to public welfare, will benefit all sections of society in an equal manner. Thank you, prime minister."

The government on Saturday cut excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 per litre to give relief to consumers from high fuel prices that have also pushed inflation to a multi-year high.

Announcing the duty cut through tweets, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said the government will give Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries for 12 cylinders in a year to help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels.