Administration has derailed in UP, alleges Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the vehicle of administration had derailed in Uttar Pradesh.

In a statement issued here, Yadav said, "The vehicle of administration has been derailed in Uttar Pradesh. The chief minister may make tall claims, but his control over officials cannot be seen. The law and order situation is poor and health services have crumbled in the state."

He alleged that a game was being played with the lives of people and the entire government and services were operating at the mercy of god (poori sarkar aur sarkari sevaayein Rambharose chal rahi hai).

He also referred to the killing of a government counsel in Etah, saying such incidents were taking place under the nose of police and criminals then run away.

"Under the influence of power, the BJP ministers have lost their sensitivity," Akhilesh Yadav said in the statement.