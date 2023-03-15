Adnan Sami calls AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy 'regional minded frog in a pond', draws flak

Adnan Sami calls AP CM 'regional minded frog in a pond'

After facing flak, Sami issued a clarification saying he never meant to disrespect any particular language

DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 15 2023, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 14:40 ist
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Adnan Sami. Credit: DH File Photo and Facebook/Adnan Sami

As the country celebrated its two wins at Oscars 2023, musician Adnan Sami courted controversy after he called Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy a "regional minded frog in a pond" over the latter's tweet expressing his appreciation for the award-winning movie RRR

In a Twitter post, Reddy congratulated the team of RRR on their success, adding that he was proud that a Telugu song received international recognition. "The #Telugu flag is flying higher! I'm filled with pride on a Telugu song, that so beautifully celebrates our folk heritage, being given its due recognition internationally today. @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and @mmkeeravaani have truly redefined excellence! Congratulations to @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan, @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist, #PremRakshit, @kaalabhairava7, @Rahulsipligunj and the entire team of @RRRMovie. Thank you for making me, crores of Telugu people across the world and all Indians incredibly proud!" he tweeted.

Also Read — How request for 'Naatu naatu' was once turned down

However, the musician accused the Andhra Pradesh CM of creating a "regional divide" in the country. Sami tweeted: "What a regional minded frog in a pond who can’t think about the ocean because it’s beyond his tiny nose!! Shame on you for creating regional divides & unable to embrace or preach national pride!
Jai HIND!!🇮🇳"

Soon, netizens slammed the singer and accused him of using indecent language for the CM. "A Telugu song won and a Telugu person felt proud.. why are you so rattled?" said a Twitter user.

Also Read — Keeravani was born with music in his belly, says proud father

"Shame on you cry like this He didn't create any regional divides, you are the one who is cribbing and creating devides. RRR is a Telugu movie and won by Telugu people !! he is the CM of Telugu State, hence he is proud of it !! nothing here to insult the nation!" (sic) said another user. 

"He is a democratically elected chief minister and is justifiably proud of his language. Dont feel so insecure. India is a very strong identity," another user wrote.

Later, Sami issued a clarification saying he never meant to disrespect any particular language. "My issue has never been about the language. My issue has been very simple... All languages, regardless of their origin & dialect are ultimately under the one umbrella of being INDIAN FIRST & then anything else- That's all! I have sung innumerable songs in regional languages with the same effort & respect equally for all..." he said.

S Rajiv Krishna, YSR Congress spokesperson and advisor to Andhra Pradesh government, said, "Dear @AdnanSamiLive first speak politely since you are addressing the CM of a State. Second - the song is in Telugu, all the people involved are Telugu & hence yes we are proud to be Telugu today & also proud to be Indian. Not mutually exclusive. Stop creating controversies!!"

Naatu Naatu from Rajamouli's RRR waltzed its way to history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category.

