Adopt Yogi Adityanath model to check crime: BJP tells Bihar CM Nitish over Indigo manager’s murder

A day after an IndiGo Airlines Manager, Rupesh Kumar Singh, was shot dead in Patna, the BJP expressed its deep concern over the deteriorating law and order in Bihar and asked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to adopt Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanatah's model to control crime.

“Take a leaf out of Yogi’s book and ask the cops to gun down the criminals in police encounter,” said senior BJP MLA in Patna, Nitin Navin after he visited the bereaved family.

Another BJP MP, Janardan Singh Sigriwal, echoing similar sentiments, said, “the time has come to kill the criminals in a police encounter.”

BJP MP Vivek Thakur put the Nitish-led regime in the dock and voiced concern over the sharp increase in crime rate.

“The Chief Minister should take this murder incident as a challenge and ask the cops to complete the probe within three days or else, order a CBI investigation into the case,” said Thakur, a Rajya Sabha MP.

Rupesh, the station manager of IndiGo Airlines, was shot dead by unidentified miscreants on Tuesday evening just when he returned from the Patna airport and reached the entrance gate of his apartment. The goons fired at him six bullets when Rupesh was still in his SUV.

He was rushed to Paras Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Rupesh, 40, was originally a native of Chapra and had returned from Goa on Sunday after holidaying there with his family, which includes his wife, a daughter (seven-year-old) and a son (5).

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi said that Rupesh was a soft-spoken person and had no criminal background. “Under such circumstances, his killing is more baffling... If Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is never tired of boasting about his good governance, is not able to control rising crime in Bihar, he should put in his papers,” said Tejashwi.

Other Opposition leaders too slammed former JD(U) president Nitish over the increase in rape, loot and murder incidents ever since the NDA regime rode to power in November last year.