Adulterated edible oil packets seized, two detained

The police on Wednesday seized over 30,000 litres of adulterated edible oil pouches, tins and cartons with stickers of branded companies pasted on them from a factory here, a senior police officer said.

Police raided a factory located at Bamphakuda under Cuttack Sadar police station area and seized the adulterated oil packets, the officer said.

"Two persons are detained in this connection and appropriate legal actions will be initiated against the culprits after a thorough investigation", said Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh.

The DCP said the detained persons are being questioned by the police.