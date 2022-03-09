Advisor to ex-chief of NSE gets 14-day judicial custody

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday remanded Anand Subramanian, the ex-group operating officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), to 14 days judicial custody, in connection with the co-location scam case.

Subramanian was arrested by the CBI on February 24. The CBI official produced him before the court of Sanjeev Aggarwal on Wednesday. The federal probe agency moved a plea in the court saying he wasn't required for further questioning and requested the court to send him to judicial custody.

The court allowed the move of the CBI and remanded Subramanian to 14 days of judicial custody. He will be lodged at Tihar Jail.

Also Read — Explained | What is the NSE co-location scam?

The CBI last Sunday arrested Chitra Ramkrishna, the ex-MD and CEO of NSE in connection with the case. She was produced in the court on Monday, and remanded to seven days of police custody.

The federal probe agency is probing the matter since May 2018 but they haven't found any concrete evidence to identify a mysterious Himalaya yogi with whom the classified information was allegedly shared by Ramkrishna.

Recently, the SEBI had imposed a fine of Rs 3 crore on her, following the market regulator finding that she allegedly shared vital inputs about the NSE with the yogi.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: