Advocate Prashant Bhushan approaches SC over intra-court appeal in contempt cases

A day before the Supreme Court is slated to take up his review petition against his conviction and sentence, advocate Prashant Bhushan on Tuesday filed a plea in the top court, asking it to first hear his writ petition for intra-court appeal in suo motu contempt cases.

He asked the court to pass a direction saying that his review petition against the order of conviction passed on August 14 and the sentence on August 31 be heard after his writ petition was adjudicated upon.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, B R Gavai, and Krishna Murari is scheduled to take up his review petitions on Wednesday.

Bhushan's writ petition, filed earlier on September 12, sought the right to an intra-court appeal for a person convicted of criminal contempt by the top court, before a larger and different bench.

It also sought framing rules and guidelines providing for intra-court appeal against conviction in the original criminal contempt cases.

On September 14, Bhushan again filed an application for urgent hearing of his writ petition, saying its outcome will have a direct and substantial bearing on the adjudication of the review petition.

"Despite prayers in that petition having a direct bearing on this review petitions that matter has not been listed before this court whereas instant and connected review petitions have been suddenly listed for hearing on December 16, 2020," his application read.

Bhushan was fined Re 1 which he has already deposited but he sought review of both the order of conviction and sentence, saying the court has failed to consider the context or deal with the explanation offered by him for his tweets posted in June this year.