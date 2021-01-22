Aero India 2021: 63 Indian aircraft to participate at air show

A total of 63 Indian aircraft, including civil aircraft, will be on display at the Aero India 2021. This is higher than the 61 aircraft that took part in the Aero India 2019, officials said.

The flight display after the inaugural day will see the participation of 42 aircraft, including the a C-47 Dakota from the 1940s.

While international aircraft are expected to participate in the flight display, details are still unclear, the IAF said.

“The situation is fluid. So far, we have information about 11 international aircraft participating in the show. We expect the final decisions to be taken by the end of the month,” Sood said.

A source said the number of people expected to attend was still unclear but added that the daily footfall had been capped at 15,000.

Sood clarified that 3,000 additional members of the public will be allowed inside the airbase, although their activities will be restricted to the air display viewing area of the expo.

In addition to participating in the air display, the Sukhoi Su-30 and the Mi-17V5 are also part of the security contingent and will carry out combat patrols around the event.