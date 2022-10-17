Afghan refugees take up classes to earn living in India

Confined within a tiny room in South Delhi's Jangpura area, around 300 refugees from Afghanistan receive education, in order to make a living in India.

With hopes and dreams in their eyes, Afghan refugees of all age groups attend these classes at the Anjam Knowledge House - a community school for refugees started six years ago by another refugee named Ahmad Khan Anjam.

"I want to be a doctor when I grow up. I'm very keen to study and learn and I hope, I have a successful career in the future," 15-year-old Reema Hassan, an Afghan refugee and a student at the community school told PTI.

Ahmad Khan Anjam, who moved to India six years ago, started the community school for his fellow refugees in 2016, in a bid to help them survive in society as well as make a living in the country.

"When it comes to adjusting in the society, the first problem is the language barrier. Most of them speak only Pashto and hence, we teach English and grammar to the students here. We also teach them about the Indian cultures like Holi, Diwali, etc and how to celebrate them," he said.

Anjam said after the emergence of Covid-19 in India, the number of teachers had to be reduced due to financial issues.

"Before the pandemic, there were around 16 teachers and more than 600 students who used to attend classes here. But after the Coronavirus, there were severe impact in the finances. Currently, there are six teachers and around 300 students who attend the classes here." he said.

Anjam further said he has received "no help or support" from the Indian government for running the educational institution despite "reaching out to them multiple times".

"I have reached out to the Indian government and appealed to them for help and support multiple times but received no responses. People who come here for education cannot have a great career until they get to study other important subjects along with English," he said.

From 3-year-olds to 60-year-olds, refugees from all age groups are taught at this school.

"My family and I arrived in India in 2017. It's been 5 years that I'm studying at this institute. We study English and also get to learn about the Indian cultures," a 12-year-old Afghan refugee, Fatima said.

Ten years old Umar Ahmed, another student at the 'Anjam Knowledge House' said he arrived in India with his family around eight years ago and has been studying at the community school for the last one year.

"I came to India eight years ago and studying here since the last one year. I like studying here and made new friends too," Ahmed told PTI.

The Afghan refugees in India say that access to education in Afghanistan has been mostly inaccessible ever since the Taliban took charge of the government there in 2021.

Several children in this school have never been to an educational institute until they arrived in India.