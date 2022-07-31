After 2 years, Railways to resume operation of all trains

The Indian Railways has decided to resume the operation of 500 passenger trains which were stopped in early 2020 to check the spread of Covid-19.

The Railway Board has directed the zonal railways to start operation of services of all the trains which were stopped due to the pandemic.

At present, the railway operates 2,300 passenger trains against 2,800 trains during the pre-Covid period. Of the 500 trains which will resume its operation within two weeks, 100 trains will be express and mail and 400 will be inter-city passenger trains.

The resumption of the 100 long distance mail and express trains will help to passengers of 300 cities while starting of 400 inter-city passenger trains will help the passenger of more than 150 cities, said an official in the railways.

Meanwhile, the railways also said it has no plan to operate regular passenger trains by private operators. The Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on informed the Lok Sabha that "at present" there is no plan to run regular passenger trains by private operators.

Earlier, the railways had rolled out a plan to hand over certain routes to private parties.

Indian Railways planned to introduce private trains on its network in phases, with the first dozen due to start running in the 2023-24 financial year and all 151 by 2027.

However, poor response from private players made the railways put the proposal in cold storage.