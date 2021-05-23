After a day of remaining static, fuel prices go up again

After a day of remaining static, fuel rates go up again

Fuel prices on Saturday continued to be at Friday's level, with petrol at Rs 93.04 per litre in Delhi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 23 2021, 09:36 ist
  • updated: May 23 2021, 09:46 ist
Credit: iStock Images

A day after keeping petrol and diesel prices unchanged, fuel rates continued their upward trajectory on Sunday with the rates of petrol and diesel in Delhi at Rs 93.21 per litre, up 17 paise, and Rs 84.07, up 27 paise, respectively.

This is the twelfth revision in prices this month.

A litre of petrol and diesel in Mumbai will now be Rs 99.49 and Rs 91.30, respectively. while in Chennai a litre of petrol will now cost Rs 94.86 and diesel Rs 88.87. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel will cost Rs 93.27 and Rs 86.91  a litre

Fuel prices on Saturday remained on Friday's levels, with petrol costing Rs 93.04 and diesel costing Rs 83.80 in Delhi.

 Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

(With agency inputs)

 

