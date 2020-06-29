After a day's pause, fuel prices rise again

After a day's pause, prices of petrol, diesel rise yet again

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 29 2020, 09:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2020, 09:17 ist
Credit: PTI

After a 21-day rally in fuel prices, oil marketing companies put a pause on price hikes on Sunday. On Monday, however, the prices of petrol and diesel rose again.

In Delhi, petrol will now cost Rs 80.43 a litre (increase by Re 0.05) and diesel will cost Rs 80.53 (up by Re 0.13), a day after there was no change in the prices in the national capital yesterday.

Respite for commuters, as fuel price hike on pause after 21-day rally

In Bengaluru, commuters will now pay Rs 83.04 per litre for petrol  and Rs 76.58 a litre for diesel.

This puts the cumulative hike, starting from June 7 at Rs 9.17 for petrol and Rs 11.14 for diesel.

Consumer pays 275% in taxes on petrol to Centre, states

Rates of petrol and diesel differ from state to state depending on the incidence of VAT.

This is the 22nd hike in four weeks in diesel prices, while petrol prices were revised 21 times in the same time period, starting June 7.

 

