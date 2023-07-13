After Balasore tragedy, Indian Railways to pump in Rs 1 lakh crore to rehaul signal system

In a major rehaul, around Rs 1 lakh crore will be pumped into India’s rail network in the next six years to make it fully electronic to avert tragedies like Balasore that happened in June this year. The focus would be mostly on signalling systems, Mint reported.

The programme is planning to replace the existing electro-mechanical system with solid-state electronic route relay devices to avoid human error and signaling failures. The decision was taken after the railway safety commissioner’s report of the horrendous crash in Odisha indicated signalling errors behind the tragedy that killed 294 people.

The ministry is at a stage where it is listing vendors to supply the necessary equipment for the new system. One of the approved vendors is Japan’s signal system manufacturer Kyosan, but for the mammoth task more vendors are getting listed. Tenders would be floated with more vendors.

According to the report, the work might begin in the upcoming few months.

Speaking to Mint, one of the railway officials said, “We are working on completely changing our signalling system from the present electro-mechanical route relay system to a purely electronic system. We are going to replace this entire system on a mission mode over the next five to six years. This would involve changing the electro-mechanical route relay devices controlling signalling with solid state devices having computer chip-based controls where tampering with wires or other preparations involving human intervention would be eliminated.”

India has a vast railway network with close to 8000 stations and 7-8 lakh signaling points.