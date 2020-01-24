'After beef eaters, poha eaters become anti-national'

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya is being trolled on Twitter for his statement on 'Poha'. While addressing an event on Citizenship Act in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Vijayvargiya said he saw labourers eating "Poha" when they were constructing a room in his house. He said he got suspicious about the nationality of the labourers because of their "strange eating habit".

"I suspected that these workers were residents of Bangladesh. Two days after I became suspicious, they stopped working at my house," Mr Vijayvargiya told reporters.

"I have not filed any police complaint yet. I only mentioned this incident to warn people," he said.

The statement made by Vijayvargiya is drawing falk from Twitterati.

"Labourers should not have Poha but only HALWA & HALWA will be called Indian, Bharat ka Shehri otherwise B.......... hope "9 pm Nationalist" will not take offence," AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted.

Earlier, Owaisi had questioned the customary "halwa ceremony" of the Finance Ministry before printing of the Union Budget documents, citing the Arabic origin of the sweet delicacy's name.

"BJP says they will change the name. Ahead of the budget, finance ministry officials were asked to be inside the building until the budget is not prepared. During the process, they prepare halwa. I ask BJP, where did the word halwa come from?" Owaisi had said while speaking at a gathering in Karimnagar.

Here are some other Twitter reactions to Vijayvargiya's statement:

A Twitter user Dr Jagat wrote, "Hum poha bhi khayenge , aur kagaj nhi dikhayenge."

Hum poha bhi khayenge

Another Twitter handle @Pun_Starr tweeted, "It's settled then. Those who eat Poha, should go to Bangladesh. Those who eat Biryani, should go to Pakistan. Those who eat noodles, should go to China. But please first lets just send the Dhokla-Fafda eaters back to Gujarat."

It's settled then. Those who eat Poha,

should go to Bangladesh. Those who eat Biryani,

should go to Pakistan. Those who eat noodles,

First Beef eaters were anti-nationals. Now Poha eaters are anti-nationals. At this rate, every other dish other than Khichdi and Rajma Chawal will be under the scanner.



Another Twitter handle Bhau Galande wrote, "From now onwards Poha is also anti-national."