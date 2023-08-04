Student trolled for dream to leave India gets job offer

After being trolled for 'dream to leave India' remark, student gets job offer from Truecaller CEO

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Aug 04 2023, 17:04 ist
  updated: Aug 05 2023, 09:26 ist
Credit: X/@desimojito

An Indian woman, currently a biotech student in Canada, recently went viral for her comments about leaving India.

In the video, the student, Ekta, had responded to a question asking her what brought her to Canada saying that it was her ‘dream to leave India’. 

Ekta said that after graduating, she aimed to to pursue a career in business. She also expressed her appreciation of the scenery, sunrise, and sunset of Canada as her "favourite part" about the country.

Her remarks triggered backlash among internet users in India who not only slammed the student for "choosing Canada over India" but also trolled her saying, "Sad that we don’t get to see sunrise and sunset in India."

Among the few who came in support of the student was Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi who in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) told Ekta not to pay attention to the trolls.

"Ekta, don't listen to all these clowns making fun of you. I think you're cool and living the dream!" he shared on the micro-blogging platform.

In addition, he called out the users who criticised her. "People really want to misunderstand her to make fun of her. This is not ok," he said. 

Mamedi went on to invite her to work with his company after finishing her studies. "When you're done with school, you're welcome to work at Truecaller in any of our offices around the world."

Mamedi's response was not exempt from criticism. One user claimed the Truecaller CEO was making the statement "for social media brownie points".

Another user said: "Can I get a job as well please? I like sceneries and sunset also."

Another said, "Wow, with hiring a random person on internet for getting trolled. God bless Truecaller investors."

