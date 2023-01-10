After bomb hoax, Russian flight takes off for Goa

After bomb hoax, Russian flight takes off for Goa

The flight had landed at 9.30 p.m on Monday at the Jamnagar airport

IANS
IANS, Jamnagar,
  • Jan 10 2023, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 16:51 ist

Goa-bound flight from Moscow which made an emergency landing in Jamnagar airport following a bomb threat, took off for Goa around 1 p.m on Tuesday.

District Collector Saurabh Pardhi told IANS that the Russian flight Azur Air ZF2401 was diverted to Jamnagar after an email warning of a bomb in the flight was received.

The flight had landed at 9.30 p.m on Monday at the Jamnagar airport.

Read | Cops say nothing suspicious found on Moscow-Goa flight after plane makes emergency landing

This morning, Collector Pardhi informed the media that NSG and state BDDS teams had thoroughly checked the plane besides the luggage and hand baggage of the travellers but no suspicious object was found.

After NSG gave its clearance, DGCA and other authorities were approached for the flight clearance.

Around 10.30 to 11 a.m, passengers boarded the plane and waited for the final clearance from airport authority, said Jamnagar Superintendent of Police Premsukh Delu.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Goa
flights
Airlines
Russia

What's Brewing

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

Harry's memoir hits shelves after days of controversy

Harry's memoir hits shelves after days of controversy

Brands 'cheer' new trend with doodh, kheer billboards

Brands 'cheer' new trend with doodh, kheer billboards

Study shows why women work harder than men

Study shows why women work harder than men

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

 