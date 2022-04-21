After Delhi, face mask mandate in public back in Punjab

After Delhi, now Punjab has made wearing of face masks in public places mandatory.

"In view of increasing number of Covid-19 cases in some of the States and UTs, all the residents of the State of Punjab are hereby advised to wear face masks at the crowded places," the Punjab government said in a notification.



Punjab makes wearing of face masks in public places mandatory pic.twitter.com/zesTOmnNH2 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here: