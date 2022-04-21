After Delhi, face mask mandate in public back in Punjab

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 21 2022, 13:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 13:16 ist
After Delhi, now Punjab has made wearing of face masks in public places mandatory. 

"In view of increasing number of Covid-19 cases in some of the States and UTs, all the residents of the State of Punjab are hereby advised to wear face masks at the crowded places," the Punjab government said in a notification. 
 

More to follow...

