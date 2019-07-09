After dry spell, rain brings in flood of miseries

After recording a rain deficiency of around 40 per cent between June and the first week of July, it’s now raining cats and dogs in this parched State. But the incessant rainfall in Bihar for the last three days has brought a flood of miseries too.

While most of the roads in the State Capital were inundated, rainwater entered one of the wards in a premier hospital - Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH).

The matter was raised in the State Assembly on Tuesday following which the Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) authorities worked overtime to drain out water from the low-lying areas of the hospital.

This hospital was in the news last year too when small fishes were found floating in the ward after rainwater entered the hospital premises following a heavy downpour.

“All these claims of 'smart city' and 'cleanliness drive' appear to be mere hogwash. When rainwater enters a premier hospital in the State Capital, fishes start floating and patients live in knee-deep water just after first monsoon showers. This reflects poorly on the State Government which often talks of good governance,” said RJD legislator Vijay Prakash.

There was no respite from rain even on Tuesday afternoon. Flooded roads in the State Capital choked the traffic, while drains were overflowing at certain areas. Localities like Rajendra Nagar, Kadamkuan and Kheitan Market were worst-affected as school children had a harrowing time. The local residents had to wade through knee-deep water. Besides, continuous rain delayed flights to Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai too.

Meanwhile, Met department officials have predicted heavy rainfall, along with thundershower, till July 12. “The central Bihar, including Patna, will witness heavy rainfall till July 12. This will offset the rain deficiency (of 45 pc) recorded till July 3,” said the Met official.