After fresh hike, petrol crosses Rs 100-mark in Delhi

Petrol in Delhi and Kolkata crossed the Rs 100-mark in Delhi as fuel prices were hiked for fourth time this month, a price notification from Indian Oil showed.

After a hike of 35 paise litre of petrol in Delhi costs Rs 100.21, while diesel has been hiked by 17 paise to Rs 89.53 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is up 33 paise to Rs 106.25 per litre, whereas a litre of diesel costs 18 paise more at Rs 97.09.

A litre of petrol costs 36 paise more in Bengaluru at Rs 103.56 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.89 – a hike of 17 paise.

At Rs 101.06 per litre, petrol is up 31 paise in Chennai and diesel, which now costs Rs 94.06, is up by 15 paise.

Petrol price in Kolkata has also crossed the Rs 100-mark, with a fresh hike of 39 paise to Rs 100.23 per litre, while diesel costs 23 paise more at Rs 92.50.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.