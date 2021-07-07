After fresh hike, petrol crosses Rs 100-mark in Delhi

After fresh hike, petrol crosses Rs 100-mark in Delhi

The cost of petrol has crossed the rs 100-mark in Kolkata as well

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 07 2021, 07:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 07:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Petrol in Delhi and Kolkata crossed the Rs 100-mark in Delhi as fuel prices were hiked for fourth time this month, a price notification from Indian Oil showed.

After a hike of 35 paise litre of petrol in Delhi costs Rs 100.21, while diesel has been hiked by 17 paise to Rs 89.53 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is up 33 paise to Rs 106.25 per litre, whereas a litre of diesel costs 18 paise more at Rs 97.09.

A litre of petrol costs 36 paise more in Bengaluru at Rs 103.56 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.89 – a hike of 17 paise.

At Rs 101.06 per litre, petrol is up 31 paise in Chennai and diesel, which now costs Rs 94.06, is up by 15 paise.

Petrol price in Kolkata has also crossed the Rs 100-mark, with a fresh hike of 39 paise to Rs 100.23 per litre, while diesel costs 23 paise more at Rs 92.50.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Petrol
diesel
petrol prices
diesel prices
India
price hike

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy

Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy

Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?

Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?

Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final

Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final

Legendary UK carmaker Lotus unveils last petrol car

Legendary UK carmaker Lotus unveils last petrol car

DH Toon | Central govt cabinet reshuffle likely today

DH Toon | Central govt cabinet reshuffle likely today

Dhyan Chand to Mary Kom: India's Olympics flagbearers

Dhyan Chand to Mary Kom: India's Olympics flagbearers

Paris gets pizzas made with a twist

Paris gets pizzas made with a twist

 